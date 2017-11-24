7 Glitter Eyeshadows That’ll Make You Feel Extra This Weekend

If you’re scared of glitter eyeshadows raise your hand! I can honestly say that I’m one of those people who are scared of glitter eyeshadow or at least I use to… before I discovered glitter-packed eyeshadows. These eyeshadows are life changing if you want to be and feel extra extra extra at all time without the mess and fuss of a loose eyeshadow. Glitter-packed eyeshadows are also great for beginners and for busy “babes on the go”.
Here are my 7 favorite glitter eyeshadows you need to try and trust me, you’ll fall in love with at least one of them!
1. Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow
2. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Eye Shadow
3. Victoria Beckham Eye Foil – Estée Lauder
4. 3INA The Metallic Eyeshadow
5. Bobbi Brown Sequin Eye Shadow
6. No7 Stay Perfect Trio Eyeshadow
7. M.A.C Snow Ball Eyeshadow
