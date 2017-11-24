Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

7 Glitter Eyeshadows That’ll Make You Feel Extra This Weekend

If you’re scared of glitter eyeshadows raise your hand! I can honestly say that I’m one of those people who are scared of glitter eyeshadow or at least I use to… before I discovered glitter-packed eyeshadows. These eyeshadows are life changing if you want to be and feel extra extra extra at all time without the mess and fuss of a loose eyeshadow. Glitter-packed eyeshadows are also great for beginners and for busy “babes on the go”.

Here are my 7 favorite glitter eyeshadows you need to try and trust me, you’ll fall in love with at least one of them!

1. Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow

Glitter Eyeshadows

2. Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Eye Shadow

Glitter Eyeshadows

3. Victoria Beckham Eye Foil – Estée Lauder

Glitter Eyeshadows

4. 3INA The Metallic Eyeshadow

Glitter Eyeshadows

5. Bobbi Brown Sequin Eye Shadow

Glitter Eyeshadows

6. No7 Stay Perfect Trio Eyeshadow

Glitter Eyeshadows

7. M.A.C Snow Ball Eyeshadow

Glitter Eyeshadows

Featured image: Pinterest

In time for Christmas, make sure to check out
The Perfect Beauty Stocking Stuffers for Your Bae

Tags:

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

Related Posts

6 Halloween Beauty Looks You Need To Try Out

The spooky holiday is finally here, which means it’s time…

Continue reading...

Beauty Mood Board: I See Red

Red is the most emotionally intense and attention drawing color.…

Continue reading...

Beauty Editorial: The Colour of Air

Beauty Editorial The Colour of Air   Photographer: David PD…

Continue reading...