Editorial: Female Sustainability

Here’s Female Sustainability. An editorial portraying ethically made jewelry and green beauty, shot by Madeleine Persson.
Photographer & Styling: Madeleine Persson
Makeup & Model: Alejandra Cerda // Jandi Heart Eco
Editor (images 1 & 2): Nora Cederin
Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and with a huge interest in online media.
