Editorial: Female Sustainability

Here’s Female Sustainability. An editorial portraying ethically made jewelry and green beauty, shot by Madeleine Persson.

female sustainability female sustainability female sustainability female sustainability female sustainability

Photographer & Styling: Madeleine Persson

Makeup & Model: Alejandra Cerda // Jandi Heart Eco

Editor (images 1 & 2): Nora Cederin

 

