Eytys was launched in Stockholm in 2013 as a celebration of multidisciplinary creativity. The brand is developed out of three different generations sneakers, the creations of the ’80s, the street culture of the ’90s, and the contemporary development of today.
The capsule collection includes three different styles of unisex jeans inspired by MTV but with a refined workwear aesthetic. It comes in a mix of traditional denim, such as Japanese raw denim, and more experimental fabrics, with heavy wool twill and shiny workwear nylons.
To launch the collection, Eytys has teamed up with London based magazine Buffalo Zine, to create a campaign for the collection. It was shot by Dutch photographer Philippe Vogelenzang with inspiration from vintage denim adverts with slogans from the ’70s and ’80s. It challenges gender roles and has a big amount of humor in it.
The full collection will launch in 2018 but you can already shop selected pieces from their pre-launch via Eytys web store TODAY.
Pictures found here.
Tags: Buffalo Zine, eytys, Philippe Vogelenzang, ready-to-wear
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
