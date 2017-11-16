Nordic Style Magazine

Eytys goes ready-to-wear

Swedish shoe brand Eytys, famous for their chunky white soles, is launching their first ready-to-wear collection.

Eytys was launched in Stockholm in 2013 as a celebration of multidisciplinary creativity. The brand is developed out of three different generations sneakers, the creations of the ’80s, the street culture of the ’90s, and the contemporary development of today.

The capsule collection includes three different styles of unisex jeans inspired by MTV but with a refined workwear aesthetic. It comes in a mix of traditional denim, such as Japanese raw denim, and more experimental fabrics, with heavy wool twill and shiny workwear nylons.

Founder Max Schiller described the denim collection as “genderless, refined workwear. No stretch. No wash. Not distressed. It’s supposed to look sharp!”

To launch the collection, Eytys has teamed up with London based magazine Buffalo Zine, to create a campaign for the collection. It was shot by Dutch photographer Philippe Vogelenzang with inspiration from vintage denim adverts with slogans from the ’70s and ’80s. It challenges gender roles and has a big amount of humor in it.

The full collection will launch in 2018 but you can already shop selected pieces from their pre-launch via Eytys web store TODAY.

eytys eytysPictures found here.

Are you a denim lover? Have you read about up-coming Jeanerica?

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

