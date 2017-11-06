Editorial: Tranquilla

“The calm before the storm”
Photographer: Emma Gripenrot @emmagripenrot
Make-up/Hair: Rosemarie Eggertz @rosemarieeggertz
Model: Linn B / Stockholmsgruppen
For more editorials click here !
Tags: webitorial
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Summer Memories “The summer might be soon over, but we…
Editorial ‘Hangout‘ – Shot by talented Eivind Hamran. Photographer: Eivind Hamran…
Beauty Editorial The Colour of Air Photographer: David PD…