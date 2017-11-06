Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Editorial: Tranquilla

Tranquilla

“The calm before the storm”

 

Photographer: Emma Gripenrot @emmagripenrot

Make-up/Hair: Rosemarie Eggertz @rosemarieeggertz

Model: Linn B / Stockholmsgruppen

 

For more editorials click here !

Tags:

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

Related Posts

Editorial: Summer Memories

Summer Memories  “The summer might be soon over, but we…

Continue reading...

Editorial: Hangout

Editorial ‘Hangout‘ – Shot by talented Eivind Hamran.    Photographer: Eivind Hamran…

Continue reading...

Beauty Editorial: The Colour of Air

Beauty Editorial The Colour of Air   Photographer: David PD…

Continue reading...