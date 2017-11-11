Get inspired by Editorial “Jasmine”, shot by talented Linus Morales.
Photographer: Linus Morales www.linusmorales.com
Stylist: Karolina Vertus
Make/Hair: Linda Wallsten / Harvet Agency
Model: Jasmin / LeManagement
Tags: webitorial
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
Beyond the White Collar An editorial with one boy in…
Lonely Island “Lonely Island is a place for when you…
Tranquilla “The calm before the storm” Photographer: Emma Gripenrot…