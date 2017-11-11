Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Jasmine

Get inspired by Editorial “Jasmine”, shot by talented Linus Morales.

 

Editorial Nordic Style Magazine Editorial Nordic Style Magazine Editorial Nordic Style Magazine Editorial Nordic Style Magazine Editorial Nordic Style Magazine Linus Morales

Photographer: Linus Morales www.linusmorales.com
Stylist: Karolina Vertus
Make/Hair: Linda Wallsten / Harvet Agency
Model: Jasmin / LeManagement

All looks are: Baum und Pferdgarten together with vintage pieces.
Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

