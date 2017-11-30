Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Editorial: Collection 02 31 °

Collection 02 31 °

“Collection 02 31 ° is a continuing exploration of the concept my brand is based on, how function and material can be used as a trigger for creating emotional value.” Naemi Gustavsson says.

“We photographed the collection with a starting point in a wrestling match, resulting in a series of pictures at the boundary between hugs and fights, and where material, body, and movement are in focus.” She continues.

Collection 02 31Collection 02 31Collection 02 31Collection 02 31Collection 02 31Collection 02 31Collection 02 31

Photographer: Linus Morales

Clothes: Naemi Gustavsson

Hair & Make-up: Stefanie Mery

Models: Carl, Job, and Brian

 

Read more about Naemi Gustavsson in our female designers to watch piece!

Tags: ,

Emma Fridsell

Emma is an energy bomb in a small package with an unstoppable drive. You'll find her walking down the streets of Stockholm in outfits brighter than a rainbow and silhouette weirder than granny's old underwear. As a former model and now working stylist, she has a belief that clothes can change a person and therefore the world.

Related Posts

editorial S.A.D

Editorial: S.A.D.

Having issues with long grey days? You may be S.A.D.…

Continue reading...

Editorial: Remote Control

PLAY. STOP. FORWARD.   Photographer: Beatrice De Franceschi Model: Jacob…

Continue reading...

Situation Sthlm x Beckmans College of Design

Situation Sthlm works to support homeless people on their way…

Continue reading...