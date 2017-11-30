Editorial: Collection 02 31 °

“Collection 02 31 ° is a continuing exploration of the concept my brand is based on, how function and material can be used as a trigger for creating emotional value.” Naemi Gustavsson says.
“We photographed the collection with a starting point in a wrestling match, resulting in a series of pictures at the boundary between hugs and fights, and where material, body, and movement are in focus.” She continues.
“Collection 02 31 ° is a continuing exploration of the concept my brand is based on, how function and material can be used as a trigger for creating emotional value.” Naemi Gustavsson says.
“We photographed the collection with a starting point in a wrestling match, resulting in a series of pictures at the boundary between hugs and fights, and where material, body, and movement are in focus.” She continues.
Photographer: Linus Morales
Clothes: Naemi Gustavsson
Hair & Make-up: Stefanie Mery
Models: Carl, Job, and Brian
Tags: Naemi Gustavsson, webitorial
Emma is an energy bomb in a small package with an unstoppable drive. You'll find her walking down the streets of Stockholm in outfits brighter than a rainbow and silhouette weirder than granny's old underwear. As a former model and now working stylist, she has a belief that clothes can change a person and therefore the world.
Having issues with long grey days? You may be S.A.D.…
PLAY. STOP. FORWARD. Photographer: Beatrice De Franceschi Model: Jacob…
Situation Sthlm works to support homeless people on their way…