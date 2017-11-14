Cheap Monday was founded by Örjan Andersson back in 2004. He wanted to make great quality jeans for everyone since jeans were as expensive as it was popular back then. He created his first pair called “TIGHT”, the tightest jeans ever made. Its great price, unwashed, super tight fit and its infamous skull logo became an instant success, and they sold out after two weeks.
The Pre SS18 collection addresses the struggle between wanting to belong and thriving to stand out from the crowd. Consumers nowadays mix hand-me-downs and everyday sportswear with formal attire. The collection is based on iconic pieces from school and college uniforms, which have been designed and elevated to desirable pieces of contemporary wear.
Aesthetics are changing. For the last couple of years, we have seen the skinnies become more and more of a staple in everyone’s closet; it is now time for newness! Perfectly imperfect fits from piles of Kiev secondhand jeans inspired designers to go all the way in that new direction for denim. As did kilometers long markets with old Soviet uniforms mixed with eighties sneakers and piles of army surplus gear next to nineties sportswear. The foundation of Cheap Monday’s key looks for Spring Summer 2018 was built on the outskirts of Kiev. A mix of sportswear, vintage army, photo collage prints, humorous texts and more. These combined influences are the foundation of this collection, made with contagious creativity sparking the design team’s minds.
