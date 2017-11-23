NSM x ASOS – How to Dress Up When You’re Ballin’ on A Budget

for most of the people at our age, it can sometimes, unfortunately, prove very hard to look like one of those most stylish, snappy and “a la mode” fashion bloggers that we constantly follow on Instagram. Who wouldn’t dream of being a famous blogger walking around chic streets and carrying a bunch of shopping bags? I’m certainly first on the list.
ASOS is a global online fashion and beauty retailer which sells over 850 brands like Adidas, Nike and Monki and since we discovered it back in 2000, we cannot live without it.
As we all know, things can get tough being a fashion-conscious student on a budget. Sometimes we prefer spending a series of nights out with friends rather than putting our money on that one piece we’ve been craving from the newest ‘must-have’ collection. And then there’s the course literature… Need I say more.
So, for those who are wondering how to dress up this holiday season when ballin’ on a budget, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re invited to a vibrant holiday party with your mates or an elegant and fancy dinner out and you’re running out of money, this season ASOS’s party-wear collection will cover all your needs, whatever you are in the mood for.
We have selected some outfits and inspirations for you on how to find the ASOS four key trends for AW17 on a budget.
ASOS Faux Pearl Embellished Fully Lined Tulle Midaxi Skirt -ú40 – €54.05 – DKK408.16
ASOS High Waisted Mini Puffball Skirt in Spot 35.00 -€47.30 – DKK357.14
ASOS Super Skinny Tuxedo Jacket In Black Velvet Zebra -ú85
This post is created in collaboration with ASOS.
Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.
