The root and idea were for (the still anonymous!) founders to create an art collective with a focus on gender and narcissism. To fight the sexual conservatism through a platform offering art and fashion with a neo-nordic twist.
With a base in Denmark urall.me produces, reproduces and up-cycles different projects within music and animation. And not the least, their own collection.
