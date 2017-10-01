Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

The Cords & Co.

There’s a new brand around – The Cords & Co. Founded by Mikael Söderlindh and Viktor Tell, who also are the founders of Happy Socks.  The Cords will create garments entirely made of – you guessed it right – Corduroy.

The Cords & Co. started with a bang by opening two stores in Stockholm together with stores in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles, and of course a worldwide online shop. They wish for people all around the world to discover their love for corduroy. To help them do so they will collaborate with interesting personalities and already established brands. Their collaborations for this will include Eastpak, Alpha Industries and DJ Harvey.

The inspiration for their AW 17 collection comes from California’s beaches. Where the ocean meets the beach and where energy is created in unexpected meetings. The collection is simple and classic with cultural references to both utility and military clothing. They have also worked with different washings, prints and embroideries, as well as narrow and wide-grain fabrics. They have taken classic silhouettes and turned them into corduroy, this gives the garment an updated and contemporary look that feels exciting.

 

Make sure to follow the brand here!

The Cords & Co
Images found here.

Tags:

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

Related Posts

L’Homme Rouge – The Brand of the Year

To pursue your passion and follow your heart is what…

Continue reading...

Wall of Art

Wall of Art is a new digital platform where passion…

Continue reading...

Barbour x Wood Wood A/W 17

The Danish contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand, Wood Wood, is…

Continue reading...