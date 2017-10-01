The Cords & Co. started with a bang by opening two stores in Stockholm together with stores in Paris, London, New York and Los Angeles, and of course a worldwide online shop. They wish for people all around the world to discover their love for corduroy. To help them do so they will collaborate with interesting personalities and already established brands. Their collaborations for this will include Eastpak, Alpha Industries and DJ Harvey.
The inspiration for their AW 17 collection comes from California’s beaches. Where the ocean meets the beach and where energy is created in unexpected meetings. The collection is simple and classic with cultural references to both utility and military clothing. They have also worked with different washings, prints and embroideries, as well as narrow and wide-grain fabrics. They have taken classic silhouettes and turned them into corduroy, this gives the garment an updated and contemporary look that feels exciting.
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
