Ivana Helsinki Festival ⎮ Superwood

Music performances at the hotel rooftop, in the sauna, in the heart of the forest; talks about love, feminism, animal rights; contemporary art and cool visuals; all for visitors to enjoy around the clock.
Last weekend fashion brand Ivana Helsinki threw an event with a entirely unique concept treating their guests with top music performances set in a surrealistic atmosphere at Superwood Festival, held in the calm surroundings of the Baltic Sea.
Photography by Tero Kiiski
Photography by David Jakob
Superwood Festival was arranged at Hotel Rantapuisto, an old architecturally impressive bank conference center built in the 1960s. The elegant building with its forest-surroundings, functioned as the perfect location for this unique culture festival. Stepping into Superwood was like arriving to a mystic wonderland only lasting for two days, filled with surreal moments combining music, current talks, visual arts and vegetarian cuisine, all placed in imaginative and astonishing spots. Performances were held throughout the day, so the participants could enjoy the full experience by sleeping overnight at the hotel and enjoy performances at any time. An excellent ensemble as a getaway-weekend for adults.
One of the most interesting parts of the festival was the magical forest trek, Woodtour, curated by Ivana Helsinkis founder and art director Paola Suhonen. The 2,5 hour long journey into the woods attracted hundreds of festival participants. Every surprise session was a 20 minute long carefully planned, soulful performance held at different spots in the woods and along the shore, decorated with fascinating visuals. And though most of us hadn’t dressed warmly enough, the intimate performances, as well as the variety of artists (from established to splendid newcomers), would have you forget everything about frozen toes. This is an highly inspiring event I warmly recommend you to take part of!
Images courtesy of Ivana Helsinki.
