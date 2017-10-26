Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Summer Memories

The summer might be soon over, but we still got the memories. This is a fashion story about the Danish summer, friends, and memories from my childhood. Coming from Norway always having quite cold summers with more rain than sun, we often went to the Denmark in the summertime. The big beaches, running, hiding and playing in the tall strays. Being in the flat landscape looking into infinity towards the sea. Dreaming about whats out there. Laughing, spending time with family and living in the camping cabin. eating ice cream, feeling the sand under your feets, fresh nordic salt water touching your toes.Summer memories

Eivind Hamran, Photographer 

 

Photographer: Eivind Hamran // @eivindhamran

Stylist: Rakel Unnur // @Rakelunnur

Make-up & hair: Margrethe Yasmin Kristiansen at Le management // @margrethe.yasmin

Models: Julie P @juliebrixen_pedersen, Jens Kristian @jk_kristensen, Thomas Kristiansen @thomas_jon_k, Louise Othar @louiseothar62, Ida Pilgaard

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

