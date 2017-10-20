During the 20-21th of October, Scandinavia’s greatest creative visionaries will take over Färgfabriken at Liljeholmen in Stockholm. SPACE by adidas open up as a part of a collaboration between Adidas and TRANS94 (former Swedish hip-hop collective RMH). Together they will explore the conditions of creativity.
Nine creators are given the opportunity to turn their visions into outfits while working alongside four already established designers. The designers are Swedish Ella Boucht, whose design previously has been worn by Rihanna (!!). Danish Lærke Andersen who has worked with Louis Vuitton and Henrik Vibskov. Norweigan Elnaz Gargari who’s fresh of the podium after becoming the first Norwegian ever to win the Designers Nest competition. And Danish Besnik Miftar, the founder behind the brand BLS HAFNIA.
On Friday the visitors will be given the opportunity to attend four conversation sessions that address themes such as the promotion of creative courage, the democratization of fashion creation and the prerequisites for successful co-operation. Among the speakers are Swedish Hip-Hop and Rap legend Silvana Imam, & Other Stories concept designer and costume designer Behnaz Aram. As well as designer Ella Boucht, the founder of SneakersnStuff Erik Fagerlind and Danish Rasmus Storm, owner of the trendsetting lifestyle and fashion store STORM.
On Saturday you will behold when nine Scandinavian future names, led by Ella Boucht, Lærke Andersen, Besnik Miftar and Elnaz Gargari, is given the chance to realize their design visions. Together, they have been assigned the task of creating unique outfits for Silvana Imam, Arif and Noah Carter who during the evening will perform wearing the exclusive creations.
Place: Färgfabriken, Lövholmsbrinken 1, Stockholm
Date: 20–21th October
Times: Friday 17‐21 and Saturday 12-21 (All ages) plus 21‐02 (18+)
