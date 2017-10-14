Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know About

Over the past ten years, Scandinavian brands have established themselves as world leaders in the world of fashion.
Does it have to do with the weather? One of my Brazilian teachers once said that we are more successful in Scandinavia because there is nothing to do but work when it’s cold. It may lay some truth in it although it’s arguable.
As Acne Studios is approaching its 20th anniversary, the Swedish brand has become a master of creating something for everyone. Their designs are high fashion while being toned down enough to suit everyday wear, and yet you don’t have to worry that you’re wearing the same look as someone else. Just from looking at their lookbooks you can tell that they’re unapologetic in their creative expression. Merging different colors, textures and forms.
AJL wants to bring you out of your comfort zone by breaking the norms with his provocative designs, in which you can see influences from his political propaganda. The Danish brand pushes things to the hyper-modern at the same time as they create gender-neutral collections and challenge traditional seasonal release schedules.
Astrid Andersen is the Danish-born, London-based graduate of the Royal College of Art. She first launched in 2010 and is known for her absolutely cool and unapologetic sportswear designs. What really makes Andersson one to watch is her savvy and rebellious side.
Saif Bakir and Emma Hedlund, who met while studying at Central Saint Martins and the London College of Fashion, founded this Swedish brand in 2012. The duo worked side by side as Head of Design for Kanye West in Paris. While setting up his studio, their desire to start something own grew. CMMN is a menswear brand aiming to create hybrid quality wardrobe stables mixed with progressive standout pieces, drawing inspiration from youth sub-cultures.
Although this Swedish brand was launched in 2013 you’ve certainly heard of them. It started with the ship carrying their first collection split in half and sank. Finally, their debut model, Mother, came and now Eytys has an exciting range of products including sneakers, bags, and clothes. Not to mention awesome campaigns. Simply put: Eytys makes good stuff.
Filippa K is the result of timeless classics done well. Their clothes are stylish yet accessible, far from the high fashion brands. The Swedish brand places a strong emphasis on a wardrobe for the life and challenges of men and women today.
Henrik Vibskov is a graduate of Central Saint Martins and as a member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, he is currently the only Scandinavian designer on the official show schedule of the Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Vibskov’s forward-thinking designs have drawn considerable adoration from around the world. His name is not only associated with a fashion label but a multitude of twisted yet tantalizing universes created in relation to each collection.
The Swedish brand L’Homme Rouge started as an undefined collaborative project between a group of friends with a confluent passion for design, society, and art. Over time, this expanded into full collections with a far deeper purpose. L’Homme Rouge means the red man and it’s a reminder to live life to the fullest.
Tonsure was founded by Malte Flagstad in 2013, yet another graduate of Central Saint Martins, and a former Maison Margiela designer. The brand is a diverse menswear label with a distinct expression, abounding between different styles and perspectives between collections, based on Flagstad’s fluid aesthetic.
Très Bien is a Swedish brand founded in 2006. The heart of the company is the menswear line Très Bien with two annual ready-to-wear collections. Minimalist and timeless designs combined with streetwear-elements define the brand’s aesthetics.
