Julie Hugau and Andrea Larsson are Danish designers who run the company Reflections Copenhagen. They design and then produce handmade decorative mirrors and crystal items, finely balanced to challenge the traditional styles and shapes of today’s homes by adding new dimensions and possibilities to interior decorating.
Andrea Larson is an interior designer and Julie Hugau is a fashion designer who worked as a jewelry designer. The two started their company four years ago. The idea for Reflections came from the need of something different. They were inspired by the graphic expression of Art Deco, the vast contrasts of the 80’s and the opportunity to explore the delicate materials that the mirrors are made of.
Reflections consist of a collection of two parts. ‘The Mirrors’ is a decorative, handcrafted collection incorporating traditional styles and shapes while providing new dimensions of form and strength through distinctive mirror decor. The collection is designed with a strong visual structure to create a contrast of light and reflections through non-traditional mirror images. ‘The Crystal Version’ is a collection of handmade crystal tableware designed with the vision of uniting delicate materials and classical shapes to form a functional art object.
Hugau and Larsson have a saying: Everything in your life is a reflection of a choice you made. If you want a different result – make a different choice.
reflections-copenhagen.com
