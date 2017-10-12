Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

When the Crystal Glitters

Reflections Copenhagen

Julie Hugau and Andrea Larsson are Danish designers who run the company Reflections Copenhagen. They design and then produce handmade decorative mirrors and crystal items, finely balanced to challenge the traditional styles and shapes of today’s homes by adding new dimensions and possibilities to interior decorating.

Andrea Larson is an interior designer and Julie Hugau is a fashion designer who worked as a jewelry designer. The two started their company four years ago. The idea for Reflections came from the need of something different. They were inspired by the graphic expression of Art Deco, the vast contrasts of the 80’s and the opportunity to explore the delicate materials that the mirrors are made of.

reflections copenhagen

A collection of two parts

Reflections consist of a collection of two parts. ‘The Mirrors’ is a decorative, handcrafted collection incorporating traditional styles and shapes while providing new dimensions of form and strength through distinctive mirror decor. The collection is designed with a strong visual structure to create a contrast of light and reflections through non-traditional mirror images. ‘The Crystal Version’ is a collection of handmade crystal tableware designed with the vision of uniting delicate materials and classical shapes to form a functional art object.

reflections copenhagen reflections copenhagen

Hugau and Larsson have a saying: Everything in your life is a reflection of a choice you made. If you want a different result – make a different choice.

reflections-copenhagen.com

Click here for interior design tips!

Tags:

Svava Jónsdóttir

Svava Jónsdóttir, who is Icelandic, has worked as a journalist for the past 23 years and has written three books. She has a BA-degree in Spanish and literature, a diploma in journalism, a teaching certification and a diploma in international relations. She is also a member of the board of the United Nations Association of Iceland. Her interests? Literature and music; she studied music for about a decade. And she likes to travel.

Related Posts

U R ALL ME

U R ALL ME – a freshly launched Fashion & Art…

Continue reading...

Home Interior Design Tips

Brought to you by Beatrice De Franceschi, Nordic Style Magazine presents interior…

Continue reading...
wild-magazine-nordic-style

Mood Board: Go Wild, for A While

Wilderness ‘Definition of wilderness: a wild and uncultivated region, as of forest or desert, uninhabited or inhabited only by wild animals.’ Head over here to see…

Continue reading...