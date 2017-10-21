Nordic Style Magazine

Mood Board: Party Like Gatsby

Sometimes I want a quiet life, other times I want to go a little bit like fucking Gatsby.

gatsby

Images: Pinterest

Click HERE for all our latest mood boards.

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

