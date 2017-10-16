Nordic Style Magazine

Nordic News – September 2017

Dare I say it, Winter is coming (if not already upon us) and Christmas is approaching fast. This means layers galore, plenty of hot drinks and nights in catching up with your favorite TV shows, books and keeping up to date on all things Nordic. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered…

  • Fashion Week Stockholm was a huge success this season, and there was plenty of beautiful collections and interesting ideas on display. Take a look at our favorites from the week HERE and go back through all of our coverage HERE.
  • IKEA to launch collections with Off White AND Byredo? YES. Two collections, both with very different purposes; one for millennials moving into their first home and the other looks to bring scent into your home in a new way. Are we excited for them both? YES.
  • Back to Byredo: The brand launched their first handbag collection at the end of last month, and in true Byredo style, the bags are minimal, of the highest quality and we want them all.

  • L’Homme Rouge started in Gothenburg and has become one of Sweden’s most progressive brands. They were voted “Brand of The Year” by the luxury department store Nordiska Kompaniet’s own customers and won the prestigious Woolmark Prize. We love them big time, and it seems everyone does too!
  • Do your interiors need refreshing? Then step right this way for all the glory of classic, stylish and comfortable home furnishings from new Swedish brand Apartment Stories.
  • Icelandic fashion brand GEYSIR showed off their A/W17 collection a few weeks ago and we have fallen in love harder than before. There was plenty of loose-fitting wools, neutral color tones, peppered knits and a healthy dose of coloring blocking. It’s all you need this season in my opinion!

  • Wood Wood has spent the year racking up an enviable amount of to-die-for collaborations, and the latest one with English English country brand Barbour does not disappoint!
  • Take a look at the stunning editorial ‘Nowhere Boy’ shot by Alice Åkerblom in Finland.
  • DECEMBER NINETEEN was founded by Danish designer Linda Bruun Lacin when she realized there was a gap in the market for understated wardrobe essentials with impeccable quality. A DECEMBER NINETEEN girl ‘always invests in timeless pieces which elevate her wardrobe’.
Catch up with more Nordic News HERE.

