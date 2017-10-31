Jeanerica Jeans & Co

So let’s take it from the start. Jeanericas founders Lena Patriksson Keller and Jonas Clason met when they both worked for H&M, Lena then moved on to found the PR agency Patriksson PR and Jonas became head of denim and special projects at Acne. Later the two teamed up with Roland Hjort to found Whyred. They were a part of the brand to 2011 and during this time Jonas cofounded the accessory brand ATP Atelier.
Fast forward to 2015. Lena and Jonas now felt the urge to start building a new brand, but this time they wanted to do it from a new aspect. They wanted to put all of their focus on creating one really good product the best way there is and not become a lifestyle brand. Denim was a natural choice for both of them considering their background in the industry. The duo decided to create a conscious, edited collection with classic styles that they describe as modern but timeless.
Instead of offering multiple fits they’ve decided on keeping it organic with three fits each for men and women. The line will also offer a denim jacket, two T-shirts in different densities and colors, a knitted sweater and scarf. All build on the idea of a denim look regardless of season or age.
The manufacturing will take place in Italy and the jeans will be made of 98% organic cotton and 2% Lycra. The pricing will be around 150€ which is pretty reasonable and align with the brands value of timeless design and great quality.
Their campaign is shot by Erna Klewall, a collaboration between art photographer Anna Klebers and model and artist Erika Wall. It features Jeanerica’s extended family wearing the garments in their own way in their own environments. They do keep things real and they might shy away from the lifestyle concept, but Jeanerica sure is a lifestyle in it self.
Tags: Erna Klewall, Jeanerica, Jonas Clason, Lena Patriksson Keller
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
