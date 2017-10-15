Editorial: In Graphic Flow

In Graphic Flow
Photographer: Jonas Lundberg
jonaslundberg.se / @jonas_lundberg_photography
Stylist / Hair- & Makeupartist: Kristin Brulay
kristinbrulay.com / @brulay_styling
Model: Filippa J Agency
avenuemodeller.com
Styling: H&M Studio AW2017, Boss Orange, J.Crew, Zara, Lurdes Bergada, Ted Baker, Reschia & Kappahl.
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
