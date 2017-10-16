Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

Beauty Editorial: The Colour of Air

Beauty Editorial

The Colour of Air

beauty editorialbeauty editorialbeauty editorial

 

Photographer: David PD Hyde @davidpdhyde

Stylist: Dariusz Kowalski @dariuszdariusz

Model: Saskia Anderson from Elite Model London @saskia.anderson @elite_london

Make-Up-Artist: Asuka Fukuda using M.A.C. Cosmetics @asukafukuda_mua

Hair Stylist: Toshinari Kokubun using Bumble and Bumble @toshinarikokubun

 

Click HERE for our ‘Flowers on Skin’ beauty editorial.

Tags:

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

Related Posts

Editorial: In Graphic Flow

In Graphic Flow   Photographer: Jonas Lundberg jonaslundberg.se / @jonas_lundberg_photography Stylist…

Continue reading...

Editorial: Summer Breeze

Summer Breeze As the leaves are falling down we look…

Continue reading...

This is Lilou et Loïc and Their New Fragrance

Lilou et Loïc is a British brand with Scandinavian sensibility,…

Continue reading...