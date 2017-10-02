Nordic Style Magazine

Acne Studios SS18 – A Thrift Shop on Acid

Acne Studios presented their spring summer collection for 2018 during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. They showed a powerful collection full of color, personality, glamour and amazing details!

Creative Director Johnny Johansson described the Acne Studios SS18 collection as ”a thrift shop on acid” and it pays tribute to the 70’s disco era with pastel hues in green and red, sequins, edgy vinyl trousers, python prints and fringed hems.

Pinstriped suits and jackets were decorated with fine strands of metal fringing. You could also find pearl decorated fringes as details on jackets, cuffs and hems. And speaking of jackets, how amazing weren’t they? The combination and usage of different materials such as vinyl and sequins created a dramatic effect and brought a lot of personality into the collection.

Acne Studios SS18  

Images: Found here and by Jason Lloyd Evans.

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

