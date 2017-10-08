The spooky holiday is finally here, which means it’s time for you to get creative. Finding the perfect Halloween costume can often be stressful, but being makeup junkies we choose to impress everyone with a super creative face makeup instead. If you’re a last minute girl like me or just looking for inspiration – here are eight of my favorite easy-to-do Halloween makeup looks for you to recreate. The best part is that you don’t have to be a makeup artist to kill this looks!
REMEBER the key to a spooky and unique Halloween makeup look is: HAVE FUN! and don’t be afraid to look crazy because that’s the point, right?
kristytheodoremua
cirquelady_87
rahmanbeauty
beautsoup
Chinthekid
lindahallberg
Head image: Linda Hallberg
Tags: Halloween Makeup
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Red is the most emotionally intense and attention drawing color.…
Beauty Editorial The Colour of Air Photographer: David PD…
Lilou et Loïc is a British brand with Scandinavian sensibility,…