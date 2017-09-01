Why yoga pants when you can work out in Formal Fridays?

Formal Friday is an innovative Finnish clothing label playing with the traditional terms of sophisticated clothing. Questioning why your clothing shouldn’t fit your day to day attire, the guys at Formal Friday designed apparel for actual living, providing their customers with functionality and durability without compromising in style.
High street labels usually don’t prioritize movement and comfort in their creations – here’s where Formal Friday stand out. Their secret lies in the effortless high performance fabric used: nature’s own technical material, merino wool. Binding damp to its fine fabrics made out of keratin and being naturally anti-bacterial, means your merino shirt will stay stink- and wrinkle free, keep you warm as the whether gets cold and cool during hot summers, and it’s completely bio gradable.
Highlighting the garment’s functionality, Formal Fridays latest campaign videos show parcourers and footballers playing in their suits. Even if you’re not an active sports guy, their suit – among other pieces – will be the perfect choice if sharp clothing usually makes you feel uncomfortable.
We decided to take the much praised functionality to a test and had two acroyogis play around in Formal Fridays clothing at Kattilahalli, a historic steam-electric power plant nowdays functioning as location for venues. Have a look at the outcome!
Models: Heikki Slåen, Daniel Palander /AcroYoga.fi
Photo: Petri Saranpää
Makeup & concept: Mira Luhtala
Brand: Formal Friday
Visit Formal Fridays shop:
Mannerheimintie 22-24 (Lasipalatsi)
Helsinki 00100
Or have a look at Formal Fridays unique concept of virtual fitting at their webboutiqe: formalfridayclothing.com
Photography courtesy of Formal Friday Clothing
