Wall of Art

Wall of Art is a new digital platform where passion for art and interior meets in a curated collection of posters for your own unique picture wall.

The unique art prints are created by talented and creative people who maybe for the first time will reach out to a bigger audience with their art. Wall of Art’s posters and art prints will come in quantities of styles and techniques.

The platform is launching tomorrow, Thursday, and you can then start buying art from 30 awesome creatives. During nightfall, there will be an opening event in Stockholm.

Here is their website and Instagram.

Read more about Nordic art and interior here!
Photo By: Instagram: wallofart.se

Isabelle Nilsson

