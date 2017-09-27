The unique art prints are created by talented and creative people who maybe for the first time will reach out to a bigger audience with their art. Wall of Art’s posters and art prints will come in quantities of styles and techniques.
The platform is launching tomorrow, Thursday, and you can then start buying art from 30 awesome creatives. During nightfall, there will be an opening event in Stockholm.
Here is their website and Instagram.
Tags: Wall of Art
Neutrals = beige, camel, cream, khaki, off-white Quiet and harmony…
We all know that Sweden is one of the best…
“I dream of the day when every newborn child is…