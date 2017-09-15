25 years ago, on the 17th of September 1992, Brothers opened their first store. Their vision was to be a guide and source of inspiration for the style-minded man. Since then, trends have come and gone but the wardrobe staples have remained the same. The only thing that has changed is fit, details and material choices which has been updated continuously. Here we are, 25 years later, and the brand still offers timeless men’s fashion prepared with the trends of the season.
The capsule collection consists of a high twist wool suit, a coat in a wool/cashmere blend, selvedge jeans, cashmere sweaters and shirts. All garments are made in carefully chosen and exclusive qualities and yarns.
The anniversary collection will be available in selected Brothers stores and online from week 37.
Tags: Brothers Sweden, The Icons
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
Run of Show is named after the master list of…
Hurry up Stockholmers! The Berlin-based magazine and clothing brand 032c is…
Formal Friday is an innovative Finnish clothing label playing with…