Stockholm Fashion Week: Day 3

During the third and last day of Stockholm Fashion Week, summer made a comeback and we got to see some truly inspiring collections. We kicked of our day with a coffee at L’Homme Rouge’s store at Södermalm, which gave us a perfect start for the last day.

So, let’s find out what our observations from day 3 were!

STYLING OF THE DAY GOES TO..

L’HOMME ROUGE

Their SS18 unisex collection Jante’s Playhouse is inspired by the dysfunctional Swede and the everyday role play.

But jantelagens conservatism was nowhere to be found, Jonatan Härngren has played with classic silhouettes and garments such as trench coats and shirts but given them a twist resulting in a contemporary looking outcome. The styling was GREAT with cool details such as scarves, long belts and pen filled penholders on the shirts and on the outside of the bags.

L'Homme RougePics here.

 

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE DAY GOES TO..

NEWHOUSE

Their very feminine and ladylike collection with Chanel inspired jacket and influences from the 60’s sure had some nice pieces in it. But there was a lot to ask for, like more diverse models and proper fitted clothes…

NewHouse

 

STATEMENT OF THE DAY GOES TO..

EMELIE JANRELL

Who presented her collection Labrys (named after the Greek axe associated with female divinities) at Bolinderska Rummet at Grand Hôtel. Her collection was inspired by strong females through history and she treated us with powerful armor looking garments, with sheer fabrics in various hues of metallic, green and red. The thing that was especially great was the fact that the empowering garments was not your typical suit or costume, but flowery dresses and skirts!

Emelie Janrell

 

BEST CREATIVITY COULD BE FOUND AT..

SWEDISH FASHION TALENTS

Presented their work during the third day and it’s always interesting to see how the designers of tomorrow use their creativity and how they dare to be brave with their design choices. Daily Routine, Naemi Gustavsson, Ama Awe and Johannes Adele all presented colorful collections with a lot of patterns and interesting silhuettes.

Swedish Fashion TalentsSwedish Fashion TalentsSwedish Fashion TalentsSwedish Fashion Talents

 

BEST MODELS GOES TO..

BERGGREN STUDIO

Held at Berns terassen, the Copenhagen based brand Berggren Studio presented a summer collection inspired by sisterhood. The casting diversity in this one was A M A Z I N G and the feeling of sisterhood was real. The models walked down the runway to the sound of Missy Elliots 00’s hit “pass that dutch”, some were holding basketballs, the clothes were sporty and fun, and the show itself was really engaging!

Studio Berggren

 

OUR FUTURE HOPE IS IN THE HANDS OF..

LAZOSCHMIDL 

Who presented a glitter, disco collection with 70’s influences. The brand touches the topic of gender as it’s complementary to the no-gender movement, once again the fact that no-gender usually is synonymous with women wearing suits, but here we see men wearing what would be considered as feminine instead, gives me quite the thrill!

LAZLOSCHMIDL 

 

MOST POWERFUL COLLECTION GOES TO…

DIANA ORVING

Diana Orving’s collection called Passion (and it wasn’t called passion for nothing) was presented in Spegelsalen at Grand Hôtel, it was beyond beautiful and it had a real soul in it. With live music from a symphony orchestra, powerful clothes and the mighty venue this show went straight to my heart.

Diana Orving

 

And some general observations:

COLOR OF THE DAY..

RED! These looks from Johannes Adele, Emelie Janrell and Diana Orving proves that red continues to be a statement color for next season.

Red Trend

STYLE OF THE DAY..

The Pyjamas trend has been around for a few seasons now and it looks like it’s here to stay according to Daily Routing, Diana Orving och Berggren Studio.

Pyjama Trend

All pictures except the ones of L’HOMME ROUGE belong to fashionweek.com.

 

Find out what we thought about Stockholm Fashion Week day 1 here & 2 here.

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

