Editorial: Run Of Show

Run of Show is named after the master list of details for the runway show.

Inspired by societies obsession with models and how we are more interested in the models of the catwalk than the clothing these days. Run of Show takes place behind the scenes of a fashion show.

Run of Show    

Photographer: Kat Terek
@katterek// http://www.katterek.com
 Stylist: Miccaela Larsson
@miccaaelaa // www.xmiccaela.com
 Make-up and Hair: Pavie Valsa
@pavieglam // www.pavieglam.com
 Models:
Louise Lagerholm (@louiselagerholm), Noor Xarmina (@noor.xarmina), Victoria Shcharbitskaya (@vickyshx)

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

