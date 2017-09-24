Those were the words from Elise Ottesen-Jensen when she expressed her vision for RFSU. RFSU is a non-profit organization independent of party politics, unions and religion. It works for an open, positive view of sex and relationships, and was founded by Elise in 1933.
RFSU is now launching the fashion brand ELISE. The collection gives people the opportunity to take a stand for body rights and highlights messages about all individual’s right to be in charge of their bodies, sexuality and identity.
“The message in the collection comes from RFSU’s definition of body rights and highlights all people’s freedom to be, choose and enjoy life as themselves – without imprint or oppression from others. It’s a tribute to people’s right to love whoever they want, the right to decide over their own body and the right to express themselves and their sexuality” RFSU writes in a press release.
The freedom to be: The right to express yourself and your sexuality, and to make independent decisions regarding your life. One person’s freedom should never take away another person’s freedom.
The freedom to choose: The right to choose if and with who your sexuality is going to be shared with. One person’s choice should never realize through forcing someone else.
The freedom to enjoy: The right to enjoy life as you want to and for your needs to be satisfied. One person’s pleasure should never affect another person’s right to choose or enjoy.
The name ELISE is, of course, a tribute to RFSU’s founder. Her vision about all individual’s equal rights and freedom is the central core of ELISE’s message and design. All garments are unisex and all profits go to RFSU’s work for body rights.
Photos: Arvida Byström
The first collection was launched on the 20th of September 2017 and is photographed by the artist and body activist, Arvida Byström. Among the models who wear the statements in the campaign are Freja Lindberg, Cassandra Klatzkow and Ken Gacamugani. You can buy the collection online and at Colette in Paris. They also have a pop-up-store in Stockholm at Karlavägen 5.
Below you can see a video about the campaign:
Tags: ELISE, RFSU
Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.
Lilou et Loïc is a British brand with Scandinavian sensibility,…
During IKEA’s Democratic Design Day, IKEA announced that they will…
IDA KLAMBORN AW17 campaign is finally here! The Ida Klamborn…