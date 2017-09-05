Nufferton Are All Kinds of Busy This Season

I have a lot of time for brands that focus on making stylish, quality loungewear, and Nufferton are no exception. There’s been a lot of movement over in the camp, as they launched a pop up store off the back of their new collection during Fashion Week Stockholm and released their wonderful new book ‘Chateau Beaufort’. Of course the book is dedicated to all things pyjamas, and their latest collection is full of all our favourite pieces in new colourways and patterns. But the really exciting thing (yes, pyjamas are exciting) is the release of their new range of robes!
Whether you like to match or clash your nightwear, there’s a robe and pyjamas set combo for everyone. The new robes are simple and classically shaped; made from 100% cotton and perfect for wrapping yourself in. To go alongside the robes, Nufferton’s pop-up store launched a few days ago Friday on Åsögatan in Stockholm and will be open until Wednesday 6th September, selling all of their wares AND their new book. The book is a fairytale, like story of a family in their pyjamas and the happenings at their hotel [Chateau Beaufort], which showcases the new AW17 collection.
My favourite thing about Nufferton is how they take from the idea of comfort and ease that is part of Swedish living and combine it with the need for gender neutrality/equality in such an essential item. The brand offers a bold and bright take on Scandinavian minimalism that would compliment any whitewashed interior and light up the dark winter nights; all important things when considering your pyjamas purchases.
Keep up to date with the rest of our posts from Fashion Week Stockholm HERE
Tags: AW17, Loungewear, nufferton
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
We kicked off the last day of Fashion Week in…
Stockholm Fashion Week Day 2 started with being served coffee…
Day 2 of Fashion Week in Stockholm and we get…