nordic-style-magazine-beauty-mood-board

Mood Board: Strangeness

There’s No Beauty Without Some Strangeness.

We’ll never find a person with the same skills, personality and experiences because each of us is unique and special. So why fit in when you were born to stand out?

beauty-strangeness-nordic-style-mood-board

 

Have a look at our other mood boards here.

Photo By: Chris Schoonover, Masayoshi Sukita, Jin Xingye, Pinterest

Tags:

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes that are on sale. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

