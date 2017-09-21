Nordic Style Magazine

Mood Board: Ocean

I’ve been wearing the ocean all day.

Smell the ocean, feel the breeze, touch the sand and hear the waves.

Photo By: Pinterest, Chloé Spring 2010, vsco, shop style, Kelsey McClellan

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

