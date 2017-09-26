Neutrals = beige, camel, cream, khaki, off-white

Quiet and harmony is all you need, so get inspired by these calm and peaceful neutrals colors.
Tags: Interior design, texture
Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.
I’ve been wearing the ocean all day. Smell the ocean,…
Nowhere Boy. An editorial shot in Finland by Alice Åkerblom. …
There’s No Beauty Without Some Strangeness. We’ll never find a…