Lilou et Loïc is a result of their mutual love for mesmerizing fragrances inspired by moments, memories and emotions combined with contemporary classic interiors. This translates into a lifestyle collection with an international homage, combining luxurious design with compelling scents. They set out to capture their Scandinavian style – heavily influenced by years of living and traveling overseas, and the scents that have inspired them on their individual journeys.
The brand is named after Malin’s daughter’s nickname ‘Lilou’ teamed with that of her imaginary friend ‘Loïc’. Lilou et Loïc is a celebration of the depth of true friendship. The importance of family values, similarities and contrasts, textures and travels, moments and memories are captured in the fragrances. It’s the ultimate brand for style seekers and luxury lovers.
The latest fragrance presented is Wild Neroli & Water Jasmine, inspired by summers spent in Sojourns, France. This lively, vivacious blend opens with sparkling citrus notes of bergamot, mandarin and lemon, peppered with aromatic herbs. A heart of neroli, water jasmine and rose is underscored with an abundance of velvet musks creating depth and sophistication. You can get your products customize, which makes them the perfect personalized Christmas gift!
Tags: Lilou et Loic
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
