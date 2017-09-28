L’Homme Rouge started in Gothenburg as an undefined project according to its founders Jonatan Härngren, Carl-Johan Holtback, John-Ruben Holtback and Axel Trädgårdh. But it all ended up being one of Sweden’s most progressive brand. This was once again proven when the brand was voted “Brand of The Year” by NK:s own customers. When asked how it felt to accept the price the founders said it was very flattering and that it felt very special being primarily a menswear based brand.
It all started with one hat but quickly developed into a brand producing shirts for men, and now entire collections. Today they can proudly present their A/W 2017 collection named Stompers which was inspired by a group of young dockers in Gothenburg. Key pieces are shirts and jeans in its most basic form but with a twist. Read more about the collection review here.
Aside from winning Brand of The Year, L’Homme Rouge has also concurred other design prices this year. The very prestigious International Woolmark Prize is one prize also won by the famous Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeldt. A reward which is given to a brand based on its design and quality in the business.
To say that this brand’s future is bright might even be an understatement. It’s a continuously growing brand with a clear and unique point of view on menswear. They challenge the international market but most importantly they challenge norms and traditions within the industry.
www.lhommerouge.com
Tags: l'homme rouge, Menswear
Emma is an energy bomb in a small package with an unstoppable drive. You'll find her walking down the streets of Stockholm in outfits brighter than a rainbow and silhouette weirder than granny's old underwear. As a former model and now working stylist, she has a belief that clothes can change a person and therefore the world.
Wall of Art is a new digital platform where passion…
The Danish contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand, Wood Wood, is…
We all know that Sweden is one of the best…