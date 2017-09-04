We kicked off the last day of Fashion Week in Stockholm with L’Homme Rouge and just like previous seasons…
…L’Homme Rouge never seem to disappoint. The main inspiration for their SS18 collection was the dysfunctional Swede and the everyday role play – the need to fit in rather than to stand out. The theatrical craziness and everyday dullness that blends in the legacy of photographer Lars Tunbjörk is significant for this SS18 collection called ‘Jante’s Playhouse’.
The interpretation of this subject is presented in the typical L’Homme Rouge way, through reworked conservative men’s (unisex) clothing and power symbols that have been put in an unfamiliar and new context.
While we were drinking coffee and chatting, the models walked among us at the brand’s store at Krukmakargatan. A different and intimate show, which made us very calm, in an otherwise hectic week.
The presented garments were of formal origin such as trench coats, business jackets, and shirts – all carrying the spirit of Tunbjörk’s faded photographs. The color palette had everything from pale business blue, quirky khaki, and pale pinks, which we loved. This collection was a true feeling of the L’Homme Rouge philosophy – comfortable and with a poetic aesthetic. We honestly can’t wait to see what else L’Homme Rouge will bring!
Psst, Thursday is the release of their AW17 ‘Stompers’ collection.
