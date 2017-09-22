Together with Abloh, IKEA will produce a collection aimed at millennials who are moving into their first home. Abloh also presented his own take on the iconic Frakta bag. Frakta lately hit the headlines when Balenciaga released a $2305 version of it, and soon followed both a G-string and a baseball cap. Ablohs’ version, however, was made in cardboard with SCULPTURE written on it.
Image found here.
IKEA teamed up with Byredo’s Ben Gorham to explore new ways of adding scents to your home. The collection wants to take a democratic approach to fragrances and will feature a range of candles and perfumes. There aren’t many other details, but apparently, Ikea’s beloved cinnamon rolls might just inspire a scent, so it’s bound to be good.
In addition to the collaboration, Byredo is also about to launch its first collection of handbags, read more about that here.
Image found here
The collaborations will both launch in 2019. Besides the previously mentioned, IKEA will also draw inspiration from “The Space Trip to Mars”. Where they will collaborate with Jesper Kouthoofd and his Teenage Engineering who previously worked with Cheap Monday.
Tags: byredo, Frakta Bag, ikea, Virgil Abloh
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
IDA KLAMBORN AW17 campaign is finally here! The Ida Klamborn…
The Swedish retail brand Brothers is celebrating 25 years of…
Everyone’s fave Swedish fragrance brand BYREDO is about to launch…