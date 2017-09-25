What I love about Geysir’s design is that it’s clean. They use beautiful colors and they always use quality fabrics for their designs. Erna Einarsdóttir is the head designer of the brand. She studied at Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam and Central Saint Martins in London.
Last Friday we were invited to the premiere of Geysir Fall/Winter 17 fashion show called Skugga-Sveinn, it was in the beautiful hall Héðinshúsið in Reykjavík and they captured the perfect mood for their collection in the space. The room quickly got very crowded and people were extremely excited about the show and it’s safe to say the audience was not disappointed. Skugga-Sveinn is Erna’s fourth line for the brand, her inspiration comes from Icelandic women and her everyday life in the city with a strong connection to the Icelandic art and culture.
The collection stayed true too the essence of Geysir with loose fitting wool co-ords, fitted midi length dresses and skirts, mixing neutral grey and cream colored items throughout with bright red and metallic aspects in between. Monochromatic combinations were key along with a bit of color blocking and large plaid prints to add contrast, resulting in a very pleasantly surprising overall selection.
After the show DJ Margeir fired up some nice tunes, we had a nice glass of wine and got a kick-ass gift bag. This night was perfect!
Thank you Geysir for a wonderful night, the NSM team loved every part of it! If you want to take a closer look at this Icelandic brand, here is their Instagram and website.
Tags: FW17, Geysir
Sigrun Asta Jorgensen is a freelance stylist and makeup artist, recently graduated with honors from Reykjavik Fashion Academy. Alongside styling - she's driven by art directing various fashion projects.
