Fashion Week Stockholm has been a mix of highs and lows, and we loved loved LOVED the highs! There was L’Homme Rouge, Emelie Jarnell, Whyred, Rodebjer, By Malina, Björn Borg and The Swedish School of Textiles. All highlights in their own ways who brought scope and interest to the catwalk.
Now, without any further ado, here’s my top 5 from the week (in no particular order)!
Not one, but two collections were presented to guests at Björn Borg and gave us some serious lawn envy. Models walked down the runway in tennis whites, pleated skirts, headbands and striped socks. Then continuing on with the sports theme but in a more casual way, the second collection was full of neon, big logos, opposing proportions and plenty of texture. Two sides to a brand who know what they’re good at and do it very very well!
Always one of our favorites, this season L’homme Rouge took us on a journey of wanting to fit and blend into your surroundings, but a hint of dysfunction. Set in the brand’s Krukmakargatan store, the model’s were dressed in conservative tailoring and neutral tones that had an air of poetic wistfulness to them in the form of silk scarves, short chino shorts and sweeping trench coats cinched in at the waist for both men and women. The perfect autumnal city collection? Yes yes yes.
A dream of florals, jacquards, tulles and silk; the new collection puts a Swedish twist on French opulence. Valerie’s garments are distinctive amongst others, concentrating on the detail and combining of different weaves and prints, ensuring each one’s DNA sits perfectly with the next. All the colors and prints take you on a ride through the seasons and provide every aspect you could need. The craftsmanship is stunning and the garments fit the models beautifully; feminine with shimmer and colorful flare.
Light but not sweet, tough but not harsh, sporty without the traditions; this is what Busnel’s SS18 collection is here for. French roots and the brand’s signature knitwear takes the model’s through every occasion in the season and dresses them in Scandinavian confidence and silhouettes. Pastel colors are key, but not as a sweet touch, but a bright flash to the relaxed color palette below. The pleating and fluted sleeves are perfectly balanced with denim, ponchos and knee high white boots to create a collection that wouldn’t seem unfamiliar on the French Riviera, but also perfect for a crisp Monday morning in Stockholm; it’s just all about confidence and very well worked proportions.
This collection was all about a very interesting journey of transformation from suit to dress. Paying homage to the natural sciences, Naim used the idea of butterflies and other animals metamorphizing, to take hard, tailored menswear and appropriate it into soft feminine womenswear. Only the colors of black and white throughout as white represent the lighter seasons and purity, while black adds attitude and playfulness. Hard stripes are taken on a journey to become soft pleats, and all of these details, Naim hopes, will empower his women and make them open-minded to transformation.
Catch up with the rest of our thoughts and feelings from Fashion Week Stockholm HERE.
Images courtesy of fashionweek.se
Tags: björn borg, busnel, fashion week stockholm, l'homme rouge, naim josefi, ss18, Stockholm Fashion week, Valerie
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
So, some reflections of Stockholm Fashion Week SS18. Another Fashion…
One week has passed since the last day of Fashion…
Björn Borg presented their collection(s!) V E R S U…