032c x Eytys Store Takeover

Hurry up Stockholmers!
The Berlin-based magazine and clothing brand 032c is currently taking over the Swedish footwear label Eytys‘ store in Stockholm, but only until tomorrow!
The store takeover features bleach-splattered wallpaper, blue carpet, works by the Colombian artist Juan Sebastián Peláez and the exclusive in-store launch of the ‘Perodixe’ collection, including the limited edition Rihanna and Miss Colombia shirts, created by Juan Sebastián Peláez as an ode to the mutant nature of celebrity.
The publication’s collaboration with the Swedish brand is a five-item capsule collection, melding industrial chaos with abstract expressionism. The items are further complimented by a sculptural installation from the artist Juan Sebastián Peláez.
The short-sleeved Rihanna T-shirt and the long-sleeved Miss Colombia iteration are available to shop here – I managed to bag myself the second one and I love it! I also tried on Eytys’ new bad boys sunglasses the ‘Angel‘, and they are so cool and comfy.
Picture credit to eytys.com, 032c.com, and Styleby.nu
Tags: 032c, eytys, footwear
