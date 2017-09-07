You might remember her debut collection for AW17, Coup De Grâce. It created quite the buzz with its uterus symbols and Emelie became famous after she designed a uterus dress for the artist Tove Lo. The thing that’s similar between her previous collection and the one we saw this year is that they are both inspired by femininity and designed with female empowerment and independence in mind.
Her SS18 collection Labrys is the second collection from Emelie Janrell to be shown at Fashion Week in Stockholm. It’s an exclusive collection signified by hand embroidery and metallic detailing. Janrell has drawn inspiration from power-women of past times, and she has focused on different aspects of the notion of dressing for power. She presents a delicate balance between a seductive ruler and a woman equipped for battle in a majestic color scheme from poppy to golden olive.
The Labrys (a double-axe symbol) could be found on several garments and it’s a symbol for female empowerment. She presented corsetry details through the collections. We saw garments with sheer chiffons and lingerie details with leaf gold looking details. She ended the show with a stunning red floral dress that I still dream about. The collection had a sort of Alexander McQueen vibe to it, maybe because of the roman-gothic inspired pieces or it was Janrells final dress that made my mind think of McQueens Black Lace Gown, but there sure are some similarities between McQueens aesthetic and Emelie Janrell’s.
Images: Stockholm Fashion Week.
Tags: emelie janrell, ss18
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
The Nordic Breeze Photographer: Maja Johansson Designer & stylist: Jenny…
During the third and last day of Stockholm Fashion Week,…
I have a lot of time for brands that focus…