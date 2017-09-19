Nowhere Boy.

An editorial shot in Finland by Alice Åkerblom.
Photographer: Alice Åkerblom
Model: Albin Betelin (Stockholmsgruppen)
Photograph assistant: Sofie Gustafsson
Tags: webitorial
Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.
