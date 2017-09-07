Björn Borg presents V E R S U S’ BORG for SS18

The production was really strong in Björn Borg’s presentation this season. An all white setting with the catwalk surrounding the court. It began with an intense light show while the models stood on the stands and a dj and drummer duo did a live performance that really raised the mood and completed the circle.
The inspiration was a visual representation of the infamous rivalry between Borg and McEnroe and their differences. It was both a tribute and a manifestation to the brand’s heritage.
So let’s have a look at the different collections!
The first collection, the signature collection, was a sort of see now buy now collection, it had references from the 80’s with retro details and the Björn Borg logo on updated classics.
The second collection had a sport leisure style to it with a strong functionality for the everyday life. It had big logos and popping bright colors, a nice contrast to the otherwise black collection. The big and bold branding is a result from the inspiration maximal-minimal.
Pictures from Fashion Week Stockholm.
