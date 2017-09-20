Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: BMProject

Beauty Models Project

A minimalistic editorial capturing everyday faces and expressions. Beauty Models Project

Photographer: Alain Egues // @alainegues
Stylist: Celso da Costa Hamelink // @celsodacostahamelink
Makeup & Hair: Nastassia Michailovna // @nastassia_michailovna, Artur Galeno // @arturgaleno, Marielena Krewer // @marielena.krewer, Pacquo Winter
Models: Pearl Model Management (Nanna, Rebecca, Shona Lee, Lena, Cosima), M4 Models (Friedrich, Otto), Mega Model Agency (Justin)

 

Isabelle Nilsson

