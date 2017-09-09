Be a Voice not an Echo

So, some reflections of Stockholm Fashion Week SS18.
Another Fashion Week have come and gone. And as always when these three hectic days come to an end, you are quite exhausted and your bed or sofa becomes your best friend for a day or two. It is then you also get a chance to properly reflect on what you actually got to see.
In the moment, when you are siting at a show, waiting for the models to come down the runway your mind is often set on being “wowed”. It is first afterwards when the dust have settled you actually can appreciate and contemplate on the details and menings that have been presented.
So now, when the dust actually have settled. What is our perception of the last days?
Well, as you know, when looking at the fashion industry just as a part of the wheel of the consumption it’s a bit of a sad story. That’s why it is so important to use the industry as a cultural zone of expression and where conventions and prevailing norms can be questioned. And I’m glad to say that the Swedish fashion scene is one of the better ones at doing this.
This season we could find at least four reoccurring themes that challenged some kind of conservative norm.
Although, as usual, the models at fashion week were mainly blond and skinny we could see some variations in ethnicity, age and body type. People are beautiful and we want to see more.
Picture credits: fashionweek.se
Tags: empoweredwomen, Genderfluid, Hope, lazoschmidl
Linnea is a creative character from Sweden with a constant fashion fever. An energetic hurricane located in Stockholm. You can find her at various cafés, drinking coffee with way too much milk, sketching or just observing the social life around her.
Fashion Week Stockholm has been a mix of highs and…
One week has passed since the last day of Fashion…
Björn Borg presented their collection(s!) V E R S U…