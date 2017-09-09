Nordic Style Magazine

Be a Voice not an Echo

So, some reflections of Stockholm Fashion Week SS18.

Another Fashion Week have come and gone. And as always when these three hectic days come to an end, you are quite exhausted and your bed or sofa becomes your best friend for a day or two. It is then you also get a chance to properly reflect on what you actually got to see.

In the moment, when you are siting at a show, waiting for the models to come down the runway your mind is often set on being “wowed”. It is first afterwards when the dust have settled you actually can appreciate and contemplate on the details and menings that have been presented.

So now, when the dust actually have settled. What is our perception of the last days?

Well, as you know, when looking at the fashion industry just as a part of the wheel of the consumption it’s a bit of a sad story. That’s why it is so important to use the industry as a cultural zone of expression and where conventions and prevailing norms can be questioned. And I’m glad to say that the Swedish fashion scene is one of the better ones at doing this. 

This season we could find at least four reoccurring themes that challenged some kind of conservative norm.

GENDER FLUIDITY

 

  • Hope presented a show with no gender or season, where the garments are labeled with both the size for men and women. Read the full review of Hope.
  • Lazoschmidl, as provocative as ever – challenging the conventional wardrobe for men with short glittery tops and relaxed sweatpants.
  • Jonas Hedström who experimented with a crossover of the dress and the suit in order to experiment with the one piece garment for men. The result – highly wearable yet norm breaking and “fashion”. Read more about Jonas Hedström.

WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN

  • Emelie Janrell had created a collection inspired by powerful women of the past with the weapon of a labrys as concretization symbol for power. Read the full review of Emelie Janrell.
  • Berggren Studios – showed a more peaceful collection with the sisterhood found in team sports as inspiration. Girls lifting girls.
  • Dagmar – was on the same track with their collection Heroines, which they wanted to celebrate female success with.

DIVERSITY

Although, as usual, the models at fashion week were mainly blond and skinny we could see some variations in ethnicity, age and body type. People are beautiful and we want to see more.

DRESS FOR YOU

  • Rodebjer – let their models (with the help of a stylist) style themselves before the show. Putting emphasis on the individual expressing him- or herself instead of being an anonym hanger for a specific garment.
  • Diana Orving – had created her pieces for her friends who also were her models. Again emphasizing the individual style emanating from an individual.

 

Picture credits: fashionweek.se

Linnea Tjörnevik

Linnea is a creative character from Sweden with a constant fashion fever. An energetic hurricane located in Stockholm. You can find her at various cafés, drinking coffee with way too much milk, sketching or just observing the social life around her.

