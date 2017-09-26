Following on from Wood Wood’s 10th anniversary, when Barbour created a limited edition jacket, the two brands have now joined forces again to produce a full menswear collection for AW17, including jackets, sweats, shirts, and accessories.
This collection is mixing the practicality, fitness for purpose and durability that Barbour is known for with the modern design aesthetic that Wood Wood champions. Classic Barbour pieces are given the Wood Wood treatment, creating a capsule of highly collectible pieces to die for!
You can expect to see key Barbour pieces like the famous wax jacket given a totally new look, with the removal of the front placket making a feature of Barbour’s iconic ring-pull zipper. The two Waterproof Breathable Jackets, the Kilde and the Amager, feature nautical blue and buoy orange pops of color on the linings and the zips – a nod towards the maritime influence that is a constant source of inspiration for both brands.
“This is a really exciting capsule collection that skillfully brings together Barbour’s iconic designs with Wood Wood’s Scandinavian design style. The use of pop colors on the linings and exposed zips make this a very distinctive collection for us, whilst still retaining the technical detail, durability, and fitness for purpose that Barbour is known for”. Ian Bergin, Director of Menswear and Accessories at Barbour.
At first, the collection was available exclusively at woodwood.com and Wood Wood stores. END clothing launched the collection in-store and online on September 16, and from last Saturday it is available to purchase from barbour.com and selected stockists. Happy shopping!
Tags: AW17, Barbour x Wood Wood
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
