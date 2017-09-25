We all know that Sweden is one of the best countries for high-quality design and cool stylish people.
If you’re looking to decorate your home with stylish, classy and contemporary products, then this new interior brand is what you should keep in mind.
This stunning newborn brand is influenced by interior designers of the early 20th century like Zaha Hadid, Philip Starck, and Mies van der Rohe. The products are made in Sweden or Europe by talented craftsmen who always make high-quality decorative objects hence their attention to details and important skills. Apartment Stories offers a selection of wonderful objects including sleek and minimal round mirrors, floating mineral stones, and paperweights. Fall is at the doors and it’s time to get cozy and fill up your sofa with their remarkable Italian velvet cushions, my favorites.
If you’re curious, like me, to see what they will add to their collection, follow them on Instagram and get inspired by this awesome new interior brand.
Tags: Apartment Stories
Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.
