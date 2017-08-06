Olafur Eliasson is a Danish-Icelandic artist known for sculptures and large-scale installation art. He is known for employing elemental materials such as light, water and air temperature to enhance the viewer’s experience.
In his latest project, he invites refugees, asylum seekers and members of the public to participate in a multifaceted programme of creativity. The educational programme includes a workshop for the construction of green light lamps, language courses, seminars, artist’s interventions and film screenings. The project is called Green Light and it is an act of welcoming. Addressed both to those who have fled hardship and instability in their home countries and to the residents of the cities receiving them.
”Mass displacement and migration are core challenges in the world today, affecting millions of people around the globe. Green Light displays a modest strategy for addressing the challenges and responsibilities arising from the current situation and shines a light on the value of collaborative work and thinking.” Olafur Eliasson
The lights are made from recycled and sustainable materials. They are designed to be stackable and the Green Light modules can function either on their own or be combined into more complex structures.
The core of the Green Light project was a fundraising campaign benefiting two NGO’s that work with refugees: Emergency and Georg Danzer Haus.
This is a beautiful way to bring people together. People who have been struggling, now get together to find happiness again. They can finally feel like they now are a part of something and that they are not alone. These Green Light lamps are bringing light into their lives again.
Below you can see a video about the project:
Photos: Olafur Eliasson
