SWEET SKTBS x HELLY HANSEN – Technical Streetwear Perfection

That’s right. Swedish underground skateboard kings SWEET SKTBS, are teaming up with Norwegian outdoor giants Helly Hansen to create not one, but TWO collections. The first drop (AW17) is set to be released on 20th September, and is the perfect amalgamation of 90’s skateboarding proportions and Helly Hansen’s iconic down jacket and half-zip polo jumper. With both Junkyard (SWEET SKTBS distribution partner) and VFILES in New York set to stock the collections, we have no doubt at all about how big it is going to be…
With Helly Hansen celebrating its’ 140 year anniversary this year, the brand is keen to show what you can do with their traditional outdoor gear. Being at the forefront of Scandinavian outdoor clothing, and having such strong footholds in classic ‘era’ design, the pairing between the two brands is simply genius and I can’t wait to see the full collection.
“Helly Hansen has gotten cool status in street fashion and was our absolute first choice to collaborate with. We are incredibly proud to present together with Helly Hansen a unique collection and a meeting between their most classic functional gear and our world of skate and street fashion,” says Per Rynvall, head designer at SWEET SKTBS.
Mixing yellow, blue, red and white, the collaboration has a strong nautical feeling to it, but using more oversized proportions and item pairings from the streetwear world, the collection is low-key in comparison to some, but speaks stronger than most, with such clear design ideas. Focusing on outdoor durability and the European streetwear phenomenon that is the tracksuit, the items that come out of this partnership are going to be unique, hugely desirable, and dare I say it, some of the best Scandinavian streetwear pieces ever made. Yes, you heard it here first!
The SS18 collection will be based more widely around Helly Hansen’s sailing background. If it’s anything to go by, Per Rynvall’s favorite pieces from the Spring collection are the sailing jacket and woven water-repellent pants, which makes me very very excited. The first SS18 drop “took Helly Hansen’s ’90s technical Seagear heritage and made it in a new take for the streets. There’s also a fleece capsule, made with their Polartec fleece that keeps you warm without being weighty.” Rynvall says. Think of this collection as the ultimate outdoor protection for Nordic skaters that doesn’t compromise on style.
With SWEET SKTBS, Junkyard and various media outlets already hyping up the SS18 collection before the AW17 collection has even been released, I think I can say this collaboration is something you’re not going to want to miss! Whether you’re a fan of skateboarding, the outdoors, or both, the combination of SWEET SKTBS’ fresh design ideas and Helly Hansen’s expertise in making technically perfect and durable outdoor clothing, will make these collections sell out FAST. Get in line people…
The collaboration arrives worldwide on 20th September at Junkyard.com and VFILES, and you can also see SWEET SKTBS at CIFF Copenhagen between 9-11th August.
