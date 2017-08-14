Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans

The Best Street Style Looks From Copenhagen Fashion Week SS18 | Part 3

Here we have some more inspiring, cool looks from the streets of Copenhagen, the pictures were shot by our photographer Ilaria Taschini!

 street style copenhagen fashion week

 Photos: Ilaria Taschini   –  @ilariataschiniphotography

Find more from Copenhagen Fashion Week here!

Tags: ,

Rebecca Sjöholm

Rebecca is a Swede from Malmö, who moved to London to fulfill her dream of becoming a fashion journalist. She recently graduated from London College of Fashion, having studied Fashion Media. She loves everything creative, and her goal is to keep working within fashion media. You can usually find her sitting at cosy cafés in London with music in her ears, creating mood boards and writing about fashion.

Related Posts

By Malene Birger SS18: On a Trip to Brazil

Exotic > Modern > Classic By Malene Birger hosted a…

Continue reading...

MUNTHE SS18: Pussy Gone Wild?

Giving back to others. An important and gentle thought, which…

Continue reading...

Backstage: Halo and the Special Forces at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS18

Stone cold faces and training gear backstage at Halo SS18…

Continue reading...