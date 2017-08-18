Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts strives to make people feel happy in their clothes, and they really do with their Saks Potts spring collection.
With inspiration from cheesy tourists and boardwalk beaches, Saks Potts showed a 90’s inspired collection full of colorful statement coats (which is the label’s signature) in bubblegum pink, with embellishment details, trench coats and fitted waist coats with furry sleeves and stripes. The brand also presented a traditional Chinese dress with high slits decorated with traditional florals and another one with their brand new SP logo. The color pallets shifted from various pastels in shades of pink and blue to black, white with pops of green, yellow and neon.
For the first time ever Saks Potts debuted a swim suit collection whit checks and the new SP logo printed on them, the designers hope that people will wear their design both to the beach and in the city, paired with jeans or a skirt. Almost all of the looks were styled with some really cool sunglasses with a major 50’s vibe.
Ph: copenhagenfashionweek.com
Tags: saks potts, ss18
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
